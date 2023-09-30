Parts of Teutopolis, Illinois, evacuated after deadly truck crash, anhydrous ammonia leak

Crews are working to contain a chemical leak in Illinois after a deadly highway crash caused a semitruck to leak anhydrous ammonia, authorities say.

There are multiple fatalities after several vehicles crashed along U.S. Highway 40 around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, Illinois State Police said. The crash also caused a semitruck to leak the toxic compound, police said Saturday. Emergency responders were on the scene Saturday morning.

The crash happened about half-a-mile east of Teutopolis, Illinois, in the central part of the state.

The crash caused a "plume" of anhydrous ammonia to escape and residents within a one mile radius, including northeastern Teutopolis, were told to evacuate. The highway was also closed, police said.

"The public should avoid the area," Illinois State Police said in a press release. Police did not say how many fatalities there were in total.

The crash happened on Highway 40 after another accident in the region caused traffic to be rerouted, police said.

"Crews are working to contain the leak while first responders and emergency workers continue to respond to the incident," police said in the release.

Teutopolis has a population of about 1,600.

What is anhydrous ammonia?

Anhydrous ammonia is a gas that's commonly used in the agriculture industry and sometimes in refrigeration.

It is stored as a liquid under pressure and becomes a toxic gas when released, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The compound can be a health hazard if safe handling procedures are not followed. Effects of inhalation of anhydrous ammonia range from lung irritation to severe respiratory injuries, with possible death at higher concentrations. Anhydrous ammonia is also corrosive and can burn the skin and eyes.

If people come in contact with it, the CDC recommends to remove victims from the source immediately in all cases of exposure and to call a poison control center or seek medical care.

