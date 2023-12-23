Party bus involved in crash on I-75, injuries reported

A party bus was involved in a crash on I-75 in Miami Township on Saturday.

Around 2:15 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to northbound I-75 near Austin Boulevard for reports of a crash, according to OSP dispatchers.

The crash was between a party bus and a car.

At least two injuries have been reported, but dispatchers were unable to provide additional details about those injuries.

Footage from Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows the party bus and another car off the side of the road.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.