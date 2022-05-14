Party bus shot up in Fresno’s Tower District. Nobody on the bus cooperated, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Fresno’s Tower District.

Officers arrived at 12:24 a.m. Saturday after a ShotSpotter notification in the 900 block of East Olive Avenue, Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said.

Officers investigated the shooting in the Tower District and had crime tape in the Dollar Tree parking lot.

No shell casings were found, but officers were notified 10 minutes later that a party bus was struck by gunfire in the area of Broadway Street and Olive Avenue. The party bus continued before stopping near Highway 180 and Temperance Avenue.

Valles said the bus “had a few windows hit by gunfire.”

A woman was possibly grazed, Valles said, and added the 15 people on the bus were uncooperative.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.