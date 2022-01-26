🌱 Party City Opening + UA Gymnast Honored + PARA Awards

Good Morning, T-Town! Ryan Phillips here with your Wednesday edition of the Tuscaloosa Daily.

In today's Daily, we have these stories and more ...

Tide gymnast honored.

Party City plans grand opening.

COVID-19 cases surge.

First, today's weather: Partly sunny. High: 49 | Low: 27.

🗣 Patch Shout Out 🗣

Our Shout Out for this Wednesday morning goes to University of Alabama gymnast Lilly Hudson, who was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Tuesday. In her Coleman Coliseum debut on Friday, she posted a score of 39.525 in her all-around as part of the win over visiting Kentucky.

University of Alabama Athletics

🗞 Here are the top 5 stories in Tuscaloosa today 🗞

The University of Alabama System on Tuesday reported a total of 522 positive COVID-19 cases between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23. Of those, 393 are students and 129 are employees. (WVUA 23) ICYMI: On the anniversary of the first line-of-duty police death in Tuscaloosa County's history, Patch took a deep dive into local history for the full story from 1888. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Alabama men's basketball backslid even further Tuesday night in a 82-76 road loss to Georgia — a team who had not yet won a SEC conference game. (Mike Rodak, AL.com) Stillman College this week released new logos for all eight of its athletic programs as the school hopes the new look with help build on past success. (Dre Day, Tuscaloosa Thread) Party supply store Party City is set for the grand opening of its new store in Tuscaloosa at Midtown Village on Saturday, Jan. 29. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

From our sponsor:

Today's Tuscaloosa Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

🗓 Today in Tuscaloosa 🗓

Yoga @ Black Warrior Brewing Co. (More)

T-Town Weekly Cornhole Tournaments (More)

Muscogee Creek Artist @ Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum (More)

Story continues

🎙 Quoteworthy 🎙

"Based on how Alabama drew the maps, this was a likely outcome. However, there is still a long way to go with some potentially treacherous terrain left to navigate. Make no mistake, the battle to protect what’s left of the [Voting Rights Act] will once again be fought in Alabama."

- State Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, responding to news of Alabama's redistricting map being voted down by a federal court on Tuesday.

✏️ Tuscaloosa Patch Notebook ✏️

James Solomon, a Shelton State Community College Ability to Benefit (ATB) student, recently became the first ATB student to complete his GED while co-enrolled in college credit classes. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the nation, DCH Health System on Tuesday reported 31 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, bringing its overall inpatient total to 162. (More)

Alabama men's and women's swimming & diving teams named to Scholar All-America Teams by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) on Tuesday. (More)

Alabama men's basketball signees Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller have both been selected to the McDonald's Boys High School All-American game. (More)

🏆 Winner of the Day 🏆

Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority (PARA) took home two top awards at the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association Annual Awards Banquet this week. Jay Logan was named Professional of the Year in Recreation, while the Jerry Tingle Activity Center was awarded Facility of the Year.

Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority.

📈 Number of the Day 📉

100

The number of unvaccinated COVID-19 inpatients currently being treated at DCH Regional Medical Center, which makes up nearly 62% of all hospitalizations in Tuscaloosa. (More)

👨‍💻 Other stories I'm reading today 👨‍💻

- New Alabama Congressional District Map Blocked By Federal Judges (Michael Seale, Birmingham Patch)

- USFL Officially Announces Launch To Season In Birmingham (Michael Seale, Birmingham Patch)

- Stallions coach excited to kick off new era of USFL in Birmingham (Lynden Blake, WBRC Fox 6)

- Alabama Senate approves $772 million for broadband, water and sewer improvement, healthcare (John H. Glenn, Alabama Political Reporter)

- Constitutional amendment needed for county, city ARPA spending on broadband (Mary Sell, Alabama Daily News)

- Dueling defamation suits: Woman testifies against Roy Moore (Kim Chandler, Associated Press

- Red Farmer goes into NASCAR Hall of Fame (Jeff Speegle, ABC 33/40)

- Dept. of Revenue, Alabama Power sue Bluestone Coke over unpaid taxes and bills (Chloe Vicente, CBS 42)

- Hank Sanders running again for longtime Senate seat (Caroline Vincent, Alabama Public Radio)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

For sale:

Remington pump shotgun, shells and shotgun 25 shell holder (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Tuscaloosa Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ryan.phillips@patch.com

That's it for today. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— RP

This article originally appeared on the Tuscaloosa Patch