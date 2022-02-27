Party crasher stabs man to death, wounds another after victims block him from entering Brooklyn bash

An unwanted guest stabbed a man to death and wounded another after the victims blocked him from entering a Brooklyn party, police said Sunday.

The party crasher showed up at the a bash inside a building on 7th St. near Third Ave. in Gowanus about 10:40 p.m. Saturday but two men stopped him from going inside, cops said.

They struggled outside the building and the would-be guest stabbed one of the men, 25, in the chest, mortally wounding him, and knifed the second man, 21, in the back, cops said.

Medics took both victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where the younger man was in stable condition.

The older victim could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Cops took the 28-year-old suspected stabber into custody. Charges against him were pending.