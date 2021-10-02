Party crowds spark effort to turn down volume in South Beach

KELLI KENNEDY
·6 min read

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Beach wants to turn down the volume in the city's South Beach party neighborhood, citing increasingly raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence, but efforts to curb the carousing have raised complaints about racism, classism and business practices along one of the nation's most glamorous waterfronts.

The 10-block stretch of Ocean Drive known for art deco hotels, restaurants and bars is sandwiched between two areas that cater to more affluent tourists. The tension has been bubbling for years as party crowds grew from a few weekends a year into a year-round presence. The situation worsened during the pandemic when city officials closed the main drag to vehicles and allowed restaurants to offer more outdoor seating, which invited a carnival atmosphere on the street.

More than 1,000 people were arrested during this year's spring break, when the city imposed a rare 8 p.m. curfew. Authorities sent military style vehicles to disperse predominantly Black crowds with rubber bullets, prompting criticism from Black activists and spawning a parody on “Saturday Night Live.”

“We cannot accept this as our normal,” Mayor Dan Gelber said. “What we have called an entertainment district has become an incredible magnet for crime and disorder, and whatever it provides in revenue is just not worth the heartache.”

Last month, the city increased the number of police and code-enforcement officials covering the neighborhood to their largest number in history. The mayor called it a stop-gap measure, saying the city cannot afford to increase the number of police permanently.

His long-term proposal would rebrand the blocks known as the entertainment district by hosting higher-end concerts and fairs, focusing on family-friendly events and marketing the city’s often-overlooked but impressive museums and symphony. He also wants to limit loud music and halt alcohol sales at 2 a.m.

The area has waxed and waned over many decades. It fell into decline after a midcentury heyday, but TV shows like “Miami Vice” made it cool again in the 1980s, and supermodels gathered at fashion designer Gianni Versace's oceanfront estate in the 1990s. More recently, rap lyrics have immortalized South Beach.

The Ocean Drive closure, which remains in effect as the city maps out its future, has wrought financial havoc on hotels and restaurants.

Tom Glassie, longtime owner of the Avalon Hotel, has been meeting with city officials and residents for the past two years, wrestling with “what do we want to be when we grow up."

“The nightlife took over. We were the best nightlife,” he said. “There was nothing wrong with that, but it just got overbranded" and eclipsed arts and culture.

The mayor’s proposal also seeks to increase office and residential space and cut the number of bars and clubs.

Zoning regulations allow both residential and commercial spaces, but no buildings can be taller than five levels, which deters investors who would rather build luxury high-rises. In addition, the art deco facades that provide glamorous backdrops have historic building protections, making the cost of renovations prohibitive for some developers.

Instead, low-end bars and hookah lounges flourish while blocks away, several high-end New York restaurateurs have opened new businesses.

Other businesses like the legendary Clevelander hotel and bar and the Mango's nightclub complain that they have been caught in the crosshairs and unfairly lumped in with bars and nightclubs that cause trouble.

“We’re tired of being made into the bad guy, to continue to blame a 30-year-old business that is one of the largest taxpayers in the city and one of the largest employers,” said Joshua Wallack, chief operating officer of Mango’s Tropical Cafe.

“People come off these cruise ships dreaming of dancing salsa at Mango's.”

Alexander Tachmes, attorney for the Clevelander, accused the mayor of “really turning up the heat on the Ocean Drive anti-business rhetoric” last summer and essentially trying to siphon off established businesses while the city attempts to rebrand and court more cultural businesses.

The Clevelander sued the city over the 2 a.m. alcohol ban in May and won a temporary injunction until a trial starts this fall. The owners also sought in court to have Ocean Drive reopened, arguing that pandemic restrictions were no longer necessary, but they were unsuccessful.

The bar said the chaos in the street has made it difficult to maintain a nightlife business. The Clevelander checks IDs and pays for security, yet it has been a victim of vandalism and fights that spill over from nearby crowds. The bar voluntarily shut down early in March as the city struggled to gain control during spring break.

The majority of “problem tourists” are not college students, but come from out of state looking for trouble, city officials have said.

Some Black activists have accused the city of using overly harsh police tactics to disperse crowds and, on a larger scale, trying to attract only certain types of visitors, while discouraging others.

Ruban Roberts, former head of the NAACP’s Miami chapter, called police tactics “callous” and “overzealous” in an op-ed published in the Miami Herald after a disastrous 2020 spring break. Roberts alleged Black tourists were treated “as second-class citizens."

Part of South Beach also caters to middle-income customers, on the opposite side of the higher-end playground that includes the Fontainebleau, Delano and Faena hotels.

“If you can’t afford $200 for two people for dinner, you have the right to eat and have a nice drink and watch a football game,” said Tachmes, who also represents two upscale restaurants. “You don’t have to have a Michelin restaurant in order to eliminate crime.”

During notoriously crowded weekends, some websites dish on the best party spots and exclusive poolside parties, while other sites offer tips to residents and vacationers looking to avoid the melee.

In an attempt to discourage large crowds, the city canceled all programs amid the pandemic, leaving a void where tens of thousands of people gathered with nothing to do. An initial lack of police created an anything-goes atmosphere, and businesses complained that crowds were using marijuana, drinking and treating the area like a house party.

Ken Koppel, chairman of SoBe Safe, a group of 400 concerned residents, said some tourists are merely “gun-toting drug sellers who disrespect cops and misdemeanor statutes” and gather in crowds that are too large for police to control.

And even with the increased police presence, which Koppel said many residents support, “who wants to live in or pay for an armed camp forever?”

___

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect spelling of Gianni Versace’s name.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Libya's migrant roundup reaches 4,000 amid major crackdown

    A major crackdown in western Libya resulted in the detention of 4,000 migrants, including hundreds of women and children, officials said Saturday. The U.N. said initial reports were that at least one person was killed and 15 others injured in the crackdown. The raids took place Friday in the western town of Gargaresh as part of what authorities described as a security campaign against illegal migration and drug trafficking.

  • Did you seriously think Kyrsten Sinema was going to be woke because she’s bisexual?

    I don’t know who needs to hear this, but Sinema doesn’t owe you progressive policies because of what she looks like or how she identifies

  • FTX unveils NFT marketplace support for leading Solana projects

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has unveiled proposed support for an array of leading Solana NFT projects in a cryptic tweet.

  • German Greens leadership steel party for government

    The leaders of Germany's environmentalist Green party urged their members Saturday to seize the chance to join the country's next government so they can help tackle the challenge of climate change. The Greens placed third in Germany's national election last week with 14.8% of the vote. A coalition between the Greens, the Free Democrats and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc is also possible, but currently regarded as less likely.

  • Mali's plan for Russia mercenaries to replace French troops unsettles Sahel

    Many Malians want Russians to replace French troops fighting jihadists but others are less pleased.

  • Georgia votes in election shadowed by ex-president's arrest

    Georgians are voting in municipal elections across the country that are seen as a test for the strength of the ruling party and which opposition parties hope could lead to an early national election. The vote Saturday came a day after the arrest of exiled former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who had returned to the country to try to bolster opposition support despite facing prison on convictions for abuse of power that were declared after he left Georgia. Opinion polls showed more than half the electorate in the former Soviet republic were undecided ahead of the election in which the ruling Georgian Dream party and the United National Movement founded by Saakashvili are the main contenders.

  • UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis

    The U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees is facing an “existential” budget crisis and appealing for urgent funding of $120 million to keep essential education, healthcare and other services running, the agency's chief said Friday. “We keep struggling, running after cash,” Philippe Lazzarini told a small group of reporters. “The financial situation is a real existential threat on the organization, and we should not underestimate this because it might force the organization to decrease services,” he added, and if that happens “we risk to collapse very quickly.”

  • Coinbase to launch AVAX trading ahead of much-anticipated Avalanche Rush

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has opened inbound transfers for AVAX to its trading platform Coinbase Pro. The listing will enable US-based customers to trade and purchase AVAX using three currency pairs – AVAX-USD, AVAX-USDT and AVAX-EUR.

  • Queen Elizabeth reflects on 'deep' affection for Scotland

    Queen Elizabeth II opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on Saturday and reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” she and her late husband, Prince Philip, shared for Scotland. The 95-year-old monarch arrived for the ceremony with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, who in Scotland are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. The ceremony in Edinburgh began with the royal mace and the Crown of Scotland being brought into the chamber.

  • BepiColombo: Europe's mission to Mercury returns first picture

    The BepiColombo spacecraft gets its first glimpse of the Solar System's innermost planet.

  • Mamady Doumbouya: Guinea coup leader sworn in as president

    Former French legionnaire Col Mamady Doumbouya becomes the second-youngest leader in Africa.

  • Russia withdraws offer to freeze nuclear warhead production

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is no longer interested in a joint freeze of nuclear weapons production with the United States, according to a senior Russian envoy who protested American inspections requests and a recent agreement to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

  • US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry attended a preparatory meeting in Milan where delegates from around the world sought to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

  • VW labour boss wants faster electric car rollout at Wolfsburg - Braunschweiger Zeitung

    The head of Volkswagen's works council wants the carmaker to bring forward production of electric vehicles at its main plant in Wolfsburg to 2024 make it more competitive, a newspaper reported on Saturday. The Braunschweiger Zeitung quoted works council chief Daniela Cavallo as saying a global chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic were reducing output at the plant this year and it needed to make a new model to secure its competitiveness. "The site needs a faster path to e-mobility," the newspaper quoted Cavallo as saying, adding this should happed in 2024.

  • US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave. The comments from Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, came during a two-day official visit to Haiti to talk with local leaders about migration and other issues. “The proud people of Haiti and any migrant deserve to be treated with dignity.”

  • COVID lockdowns may have changed bird behavior, study finds

    Eight in 10 of the species studied had different movement or migration patterns than before the pandemic

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Albany International...

  • Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) jumps 12% this week, taking three-year gains to 96%

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • Granite Bay couple unearths massive yellow diamond at park visit

    A Granite Bay couple with a penchant for visiting national parks made a wild discovery on their latest trip: a massive yellow diamond. Michael and Noreen Wredberg for seven years now have made it their journey to travel across the country to visit the many national parks available. When parks started to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic forced closures, the couple decided to visit one in Arkansas. While there, Noreen made note of the country's only diamond mine open to the public was an hour away from the park they were visiting. She told her husband she wanted to add it to their itinerary. Little did they know they were going to find the biggest yellow diamond at the Crater of Diamonds State Park so far this year.

  • Photo of partially nude missing woman in cage leads to arrests, Missouri sheriff say

    The 33-year-old woman is still missing.