Party-goers interfered with first responders

Mar. 14—SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP — State police recently had to break up a party in Slippery Rock Township, where attendees were interfering with first responders' attempts to treat an unconscious man.

Police were dispatched at 5:30 p.m. March 4 to University Village, 1 Vineyard Circle, for a report of an unconscious man who was possibly intoxicated, police said.

There was a large gathering at the apartment complex and people were uncooperative with emergency medical service workers, who were "attempting to provide life-saving care" to the man.

Police noted a large group of college-aged students had gathered in the courtyard.

Volunteer firefighters who responded and the EMS workers said they were concerned for their safety because of the disorderly nature of the group.

With help from Slippery Rock University police and Slippery Rock borough police, state police asked everyone to leave.

The university was notified about the students who had police involvement; the same was done for those individuals who attend other colleges or universities.

Austin Tanner Vahaly, 22, of Bethel Park, who was being treated on scene under the apparent influence of alcohol, was cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct, police said.

Richard Hunter, 20, of Freeport, was cited disorderly conduct; he also tried flee identification attempts, police said.

An underage drinking charge is pending against a 19-year-old Greenville man, police said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.