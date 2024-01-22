Party for Monument Make-A-Wish kid kicks off Disney trip

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Jan. 19, Dutch Bros Coffee and Palmer Ridge High School celebrated a Make-A-Wish kid from Monument.

Four-year-old Maren got to enjoy a Disney-themed dance party at the Dutch Bros on North Academy in Colorado Springs and also got to work with the baristas to craft her favorite drink. She also received special, princess-themed gifts.

All of this comes ahead of Maren’s Make-A-Wish coming true this year, where she gets to go to Disney World and be a princess, but first Maren will be the featured Wish Kid during Palmer Ridge High School’s Wish Week in March.

Courtesy: FOX21 File

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Cora Mitchell

Courtesy: FOX21 News Photojournalist Cora Mitchell

“These students are awesome. They were telling me about the week they have planned and they’ve really put their heart and soul into it. And it’s just amazing that people care this much about kids that kind of have to go through some hard things in life,” said Maren’s mother Becky Styll.

Friday’s Wish Enhancement Party kicked off a giveback campaign hosted by Dutch Bros as part of Make-A-Wish Colorado’s Kids for Wish Kids program. So, happening this month, everyone can have a part in giving back, as on Saturday, Jan. 27, all 47 Dutch Bros Coffee shops in Colorado will donate one dollar to Make-A-Wish Colorado from every drink sold.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.