‘Party politics?’ GOP advances bill preventing governor from choosing Ky. Education Board

Lawmakers advanced a Senate bill Wednesday that would change the selection of Kentucky Board of Education members from a unilateral appointment by the governor to a partisan election by voters.

Kentucky’s governor currently appoints the state board of education and the Senate approves the members.

The Senate State and Local Government Committee approved Senate Bill 8 from Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green with a 9-2 vote.

The bill, which would allow voters in the state’s seven Supreme Court districts decide on the board seats, now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Oversight of the Kentucky Department of Education and the state board of education has been a source of disagreement between Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Republican lawmakers, who enjoy a veto-proof supermajority in both the House and Senate.

“A partisan state board of education is a terrible idea,” Beshear said at a January news conference. “..we need them to be nonpartisan, serving each and every one of our kids.”

Republicans lawmakers have taken several steps to change public education leadership in Kentucky, including passing a 2023 law that requires Senate approval of the education commissioner.

Wilson said opponents of his bill said it was filed because of politics. He disagrees.

Wilson said the last two governors — a Republican and a Democrat — have sought to control the board with their appointments, and state board members have become a “control organization“ rather than a support organization.

It’s time Kentucky Board of Education members become accountable to people “who actually put their kids in our schools,” he said.

The elections would not start taking place until 2026, Wilson said. Members of the legislative committee asked no questions before voting.

Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, D-Louisville, voted no.

“I believe that party politics have no place in the classroom,” Chambers Armstrong said.

Each board member will serve a four-year term, must be 30 years old, have earned at least an associate’s degree and have been a resident for at least three years.

They cannot be related to anyone in the state education department or have previously served on the local school board within the last four years.

The board by a vote of at least five other members could remove a member for misconduct, incapacity or willful neglect.

The additional members — the president of the Council on Postsecondary Education, the Secretary of the Education and Labor Cabinet and a high school student and active elementary or secondary school teacher — serve as non-voting members.

Kentucky Department of Education officials, after the bill was approved by the legislative committee on Wednesday, reiterated a recent statement in response to Senate Bill 8.

“In 2021, the Kentucky General Assembly made important changes to the appointment requirements for the Kentucky Board of Education to ensure the membership more closely represents the composition of the Commonwealth in gender, race and political affiliation,” the statement said.

“The current board reflects these changes, and the positive effect of this shift is evident in the valuable and unique perspective each member brings to the KBE.”

The Kentucky Department of Education appreciates the importance of maintaining stability within the KBE’s membership and is in discussion with legislative leaders to explore ways to further support that goal, officials said.