Party on: Real estate booms in cradle of China's Communist revolution

FILE PHOTO - A man walks near a shantytown to be redeveloped, in front of apartment buildings, in Fu county in the south of Yanan, Shaanxi province, China January 2, 2019. Picture taken January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yawen Chen

By Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo

YANAN, China (Reuters) - Staring at an array of floor plans in a showroom packed with models of apartment blocks set to go up in the northwestern city of Yanan, the young couple was faced with a tough decision.

Even as housing prices in places like Beijing and Shanghai have shown signs of cooling, they remain red hot in many small cities like Yanan, putting pressure on prospective buyers like Jia Luyu, 30, and her husband, to get in now – or be priced out of the market.

After a long deliberation on a recent afternoon, the couple decided to pour their life savings into a 1.1 million yuan ($163,653.95) three-bedroom apartment in a new district carved out of the loess hills that surround Yanan.

"Prices are rising too quickly here," said Jia, a police department clerk, as she signed the contract. It was important to lock in a place as the couple plans for their first child, she said. Jia's husband declined to give his name.

While the central government has tamped down property prices in bigger cities across China in an effort to control the longest real estate boom in over a decade, more fragile economies like Yanan have been left alone.

Worried by the effects of a slowing Chinese economy, which has been exacerbated by a bruising trade war with the United States, the government is allowing prices to rise quickly in Yanan and hundreds of other cities across the country.

Easy credit policies and official intervention in property markets are fuelling those price surges, raising fears that local governments may be creating the sorts of housing bubbles and debt burdens that Beijing has vowed to crack down on.

Real estate prices in more than 200 Chinese cities out of 336 tracked by the China Real Estate Association, mostly smaller provincial cities, have been growing at double digit rates in the past year, with Yanan's rising more than 15 percent year-on-year in December, according to a Reuters analysis of the data.

A dozen home buyers and agents in Yanan interviewed by Reuters said prices had almost doubled for some new projects in 2018.

The building boom has transformed Yanan in recent years from a small town famed as the epicenter of China's communist revolution in the 1930s into a bustling city of 2 million people.

But Yanan, located more than 800 kilometers from China's prosperous coastal regions, remains heavily reliant on crude oil production, which has been hit by faltering prices, and local authorities see property as a key to growth.

The city government has intervened in the market by freeing up credit and reducing housing stock by demolishing aging homes to spur sales of new units.

It has also invested heavily in developments like the Yanan New Zone, where Jia and her husband bought their flat, lured by the new schools and hospitals being constructed there. Her office was also moved to the zone from Yanan's old town, along with a slew of government agencies.

"It's ironic to think few had wanted to buy in this area not too long ago when prices were less than half of where they are now," she said.

Much of that soaring demand stems from Yanan's embrace of a national slum redevelopment program, mainly financed by policy banks such as the China Development Bank (CDB). That has led to the demolition over 90,000 homes in Yanan in the past two years.

Those whose homes were demolished were paid off, with cash compensations ranging from hundreds of thousands of yuan to the millions, according to interviews with half a dozen Yanan residents and government proposals made public online.

Li Xing, a 32-year-old taxi driver, said his mud house behind a vegetable market will be demolished this year and that he plans to use the compensation for a down payment on a new apartment.

Yanan's housing stock has fallen to "nearly nothing", said an official at the housing bureau who asked to be identified only as Wang. The official said the city would stick with its current housing policies.

China's leaders signaled in December that more policy easing at the city level would be tolerated this year as downside risks in the real estate market were increasing. Cities would be given responsibility for "stabilizing" their respective real estate markets based on local conditions, they said.

Still, Yanan authorities appear to be trying to keep the city's boom under the radar.