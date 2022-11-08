Party says Pakistan's ex-PM Khan delaying march on Islamabad

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Shaukat Khanum hospital, where is being treated for a gunshot wound in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Khan's protest march and rallies were peaceful until the afternoon attack on Thursday, when a gunman opened fire at his campaign truck. The shooting has raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a country with a history of political violence and assassinations. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MUNIR AHMED
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan postponed the resumption of his protest march on the country's capital meant to challenge his successor’s government, his party said Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader in Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said that instead of on Tuesday as previously announced, the march on Islamabad is now to resume on Thursday. He did not give any reason for the delay.

Khan, who began his protest march late last month in the city of Lahore with thousands of followers, was wounded in the leg in a shooting last week when a gunman attacked his convoy, killing one of his supporters. Thirteen other people were also wounded.

The gunman was arrested and has purportedly confessed to an assassination attempt on Khan, according to police. The attack has raised concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, which has a history of political violence and assassinations.

Following the attack, Khan suspended his march pending surgery over the weekend and later, his recovery. His supporters have rallied in the meantime across the country, at times clashing with police. On Monday, they blocked roads in the Pakistani capital and also in the cities of Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and elsewhere in the country.

Since the shooting, Khan has claimed that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and two powerful government and army officials were behind the assassination attempt, without offering any evidence. Authorities have rejected the claim.

Also Tuesday, Khan's party criticized Sharif's government after authorities charged the gunman with attempted murder, without investigating officials as the former premier had demanded and whom Khan accused of having links to the attack.

Khan was ousted from office in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament and has since been trying to stage a political comeback.

Recommended Stories

  • Imran Khan to Resume Early Elections Push After Being Shot

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan will call on his supporters to resume a march to Islamabad and continue pushing for early elections after being released from a hospital for treatment of a leg wound sustained in a shooting at a public rally.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls

  • Imran Khan Rejects Pakistan Police Report Into Shooting

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has rejected a police report on the shooting at a public rally last week that left him wounded in the leg because it doesn’t name those in government and the military that he blames for the attack.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of I

  • Trump hints strongly he'll announce presidential bid Nov. 15, roiling GOP leaders

    Trump hints strongly he'll announce presidential bid Nov. 15, roiling GOP leaders

  • Former President Donald Trump speaks at rally for JD Vance

    Former President Donald Trump speaks at rally for JD Vance

  • Proposal 5: Vermont will vote to protect reproductive autonomy

    Vermont citizens will decide if the state's constitution should add language that protects the right to reproductive autonomy

  • Russian forces attacking in three areas of the front, General Staff reports

    Russian invasion forces are conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivka areas of the front line in the east of the country, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported on Nov. 7.

  • Wall Street Thinks Sea Limited's Stock Will Double Over the Next Year. Are They Right?

    Finding stocks with the potential to double in a year or less is rare, but that's exactly what Wall Street analysts project for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). Or is Sea Limited's stock just that undervalued? The first thing to know about Sea Limited is that it isn't a U.S.-focused company.

  • Derek Carr: There is a lot I want to say, but I don’t need to say it here

    The Raiders had another ugly loss on Sunday, losing to the Jaguars 27-20 after going up 17-0 early in the second quarter. It was the third time this season Las Vegas had lost a game after being up by at least 17 points — a stat that was clearly frustrating quarterback Derek Carr in his [more]

  • Former Steeler Ryan Clark says Pittsburgh should consider a QB in 2023 NFL draft

    Have you seen enough from Kenny Pickett to pass on a top quarterback in 2023?

  • How do I prepare for a recession if I’m struggling to pay for rent, food and utilities?

    If you're stressed about finances, you're not alone. But there are small ways even low- to moderate-income people can protect themselves.

  • Sri Lankan cricketer denied bail in Australia on sex charges

    A Sri Lankan cricketer charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Australia remained in jail Monday after a court declined his bid for bail. Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested early Sunday at his Sydney hotel and was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The 31-year-old had traveled to Australia as part of Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team.

  • U.S. hopes India will take advantage of Russian oil price cap - media

    India stands to gain from a price cap on Russian oil and the United States hopes that it will take advantage of it, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said ahead of a visit to India this week, media reported on Tuesday. The United States and its allies in the Group of Seven rich nations aim to prevent Russia from profiting from oil after its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, while ensuring that most of its oil continues to flow to global markets. The G7 nations plan to cap prices of sea-borne oil shipments from Dec. 5, with a second cap on oil products from Feb. 5.

  • Stokes says England must shut down India's 'fantastic' Suryakumar

    Ben Stokes warned on Tuesday that England must nullify the threat of Suryakumar Yadav in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against India, saying the batsman has "set the world alight".

  • COP27: 'We'd never seen this much water' - Pakistan flood survivors

    At COP27, Pakistan calls for help after floods linked to climate change left millions homeless.

  • Walking in LA: Billionaire Caruso unleashes millions as he seeks upset over Bass in LA

    Both sides deploy canvassers in race that one recent poll has within the margin of error.

  • Just Stop Oil protests affect M25 and Dartford Crossing

    Police say actions at multiple locations on the M25 around London will cause ongoing delays.

  • Pakistan's Azam due 'something special' in T20 semi-final: Hayden

    Pakistan's best is yet to come and struggling skipper Babar Azam is due "something very special" in their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, team mentor Matthew Hayden warned.

  • Pakistan PM Offers to Quit If Implicated in Khan Shooting

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered to resign if there was any evidence implicating him or his interior minister in the shooting which injured his immediate predecessor Imran Khan.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysCOP27 Latest: Coal

  • Several strategically important Ukrainian enterprises transferred to state ownership

    Several strategically important enterprises have been transferred to state ownership, the Ekonomichna Pravda business outlet reported on Nov. 7.

  • North Korea slams South Korea-U.S. drills

    STORY: North Korea has slammed South Korea-U.S. military exercises following six-day of air drills that ended on Saturday.This reporter on state-run television KRT said the drills were “an open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the tension in the region” and warned of "merciless" counter moves.North Korea test-fired multiple missiles last week including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea.The South's army said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile that landed off its coast. It was the first time a North Korean ballistic missile had landed near South Korean waters.The North's army said it had conducted activities simulating attacks on air bases and aircraft, as well as a major South Korean city, to "smash the enemies' persistent war hysteria.”The flurry of recent missile launches included the most ever in a single day, and come amid a record year of missile testing by the nuclear-armed North Korea.South Korean and U.S. officials have also said that Pyongyang has made technical preparations to test a nuclear device, the first time it will have done so since 2017.