New Year’s party shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 injured in downtown Los Angeles

Gunfire erupted at a New Year’s party in downtown Los Angeles leaving two people dead and eight others hospitalized.

Police responded Monday around 1 a.m. to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the gathering in the 2300 block of Porter Street.

Arriving officers saw a large group of people in the street in front of the location and heard what they believed to be gunfire, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Ryan Whiteman said.

Several victims with gunshot wounds were located and attended to by first responders.

“At this time, we have two confirmed fatalities,” Whiteman said. The victims were described as a male and a female who were in their 20s.

Eight other people were transported to local medical centers in unknown condition following the incident, Whiteman said.

The shooting was still in “investigative mode” and no suspect information was available, according to Whiteman.

Homicide investigators are seeking witnesses and video that may help in the case.

It was unclear how many people attended the celebratory event at what was described as a warehouse-type building.

It was also unclear if there were any permits to hold the gathering at the location.

