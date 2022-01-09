Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Earnings Forecasts

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After this upgrade, Exscientia's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of UK£41m in 2022. This would be a huge 50% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 39% to UK£0.41 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£35m and losses of UK£0.52 per share in 2022. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

See our latest analysis for Exscientia

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of UK£22.30, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Exscientia, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£40.29 and the most bearish at UK£25.06 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Exscientia's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 38% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 185% over the past year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Exscientia's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Exscientia is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Exscientia could be a good candidate for more research.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Exscientia analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

