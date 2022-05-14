Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earnings Forecasts

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the latest upgrade, the eight analysts covering Merus provided consensus estimates of US$45m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a definite 14% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.57 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$39m and US$2.91 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Merus' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 19% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 16% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 12% per year. It's pretty clear that Merus' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Merus is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at Merus.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Merus analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

