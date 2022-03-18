Party Time: Brokers Just Made Major Increases To Their Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Earnings Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Magnolia Oil & Gas' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.4b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 26% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 54% to US$2.82. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.34 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas 7.1% to US$26.38 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Magnolia Oil & Gas, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$29.50 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Magnolia Oil & Gas is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 26% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 13% annual decline over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.7% per year. So it looks like Magnolia Oil & Gas is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Magnolia Oil & Gas.

