How ‘partygate’ compares to cash for honours - the last time a PM faced police questions

Sir Tony Blair at the time of the so-called cash for honours scandal - Lindsey Parnaby

The following story is undoubtedly an apocryphal one, but is worth telling anyway because it gives a flavour of the sensitivities surrounding any criminal investigation into a sitting prime minister.

Tony Blair was being interviewed by detectives over the cash for honours scandal and such was the secrecy that, according to police legend, not even his wife Cherie was aware.

As the two officers - a detective superintendent and a detective sergeant - continued their lengthy questioning of Mr Blair in a backroom at Chequers, his wife burst in.

The rumour, untrue of course, is that she suspected her husband of having an affair. In fact the clandestine cloak and dagger operation was to prevent Mr Blair’s interview with police from leaking out.

Sir Tony, as he is now, was facing a far more serious charge than that which threatens to derail Boris Johnson’s premiership. But cash for honours, a scandal that dogged the final months of the Blair government in 2006 and 2007, was also a much more complex inquiry too.

So while Mr Johnson faces only a fixed penalty notice, the reality is he is much more likely to come a cropper with police. Sir Tony was interviewed three times by officers but never under caution. Charges were never brought.

Public mood towards Boris Johnson is very different

Sources said on Tuesday that aides inside Downing Street telephoned senior officers at Scotland Yard and advised them - but crucially did not tell them - that should Sir Tony be interviewed under caution as a suspect, rather than questioned as a witness, then the prime minister's position would be untenable. The consequence would be the forced resignation of Sir Tony, Labour’s most successful leader.

The aides wanted to know if police really believed they were in a position to make a move which could unseat a prime minister, who had spent almost a decade in power, over a seemingly esoteric inquiry into whether donations masked as commercial loans had been made to the Labour Party in return for promises of ennoblement. The answer, after some thought in the upper echelons of Scotland Yard, was a clear no.

The public mood in the inquiry into Mr Johnson is very different, said a police source involved in investigating Sir Tony.

“The cases are totally different,” said the source. “Blair was a prime minister who you couldn’t bring down. He was like a God, an elder statesman even after the Iraq war. But Boris is already so damaged.

“We were told if we interviewed the prime minister under caution, it would be a resignation issue. That is what we were told with Blair. I don’t think Boris has the reputation that would worry police and prevent that happening this time.”

Sir Tony was interviewed once in 2006 and twice in 2007. One of the interviews took place at Chequers and the other two in Downing Street. Details of the interviews leaked out slowly.

Each time, The Telegraph understands, Graham McNulty - the then detective superintendent in charge of the case and now a deputy assistant commissioner - conducted the interview along with a detective sergeant. Sir Tony had no legal representation but was helpful, “effusive and verbose” even, according to one source, and came through unscathed.

The investigation was overseen by John Yates, dubbed Yates of the Yard, who was later forced to resign over the News of the World phone hacking scandal. Mr Yates, a former assistant commissioner now living in Australia, declined to comment on Tuesday. “I am enjoying living in obscurity and I have no wish to comment,” he told The Telegraph.

But another police officer who worked on the cash for honours inquiry warned that today, Downing Street and Cabinet Office officials risk being investigated for cover-ups, far more serious than the actual crime of breaking lockdown rules

If anybody is caught lying to detectives, they could face the far more serious charge of perverting the course of justice.

Ultimately, the Crown Prosecution Service opted not to prosecute any individuals involved in the so-called cash for honours affair.

John McTernan, formerly Sir Tony’s political secretary in Number 10 and one of the officials interviewed under caution, posted on Twitter his advice to any of Mr Johnson’s advisers caught up in Partygate:

Advice to No 10 staff facing a police inquiry, from one who has.



1. Get a solicitor. They will get you a good QC. Listen to them and take their advice. Make sure your employer is paying. — John McTernan (@johnmcternan) January 25, 2022

Other tips included: “Answer the questions you are asked. Not the questions you think you are being asked. Don’t fill the silence. Wait for the next question,” and: “Tell your story. Not someone else’s. Your integrity is precious and that is the one thing over which you have complete control.”

The police source said officials surrounding Mr Johnson will have to come clean to officers. Emails, phone messages and other communications will have to be handed over. Anything deleted, said the source, risks a more serious criminal charge.

The source pointed to the travails of Chris Huhne, the former Cabinet minister whose wife, Vicky Pryce, took his speeding points for him. “A speeding offence is just a speeding offence and you pay your money and are fined,” said the source, “But if you lie about it, then it becomes something much more serious. Vicky Pryce and Chris Huhne both went to prison.”

Chris Huhne and Vicky Pryce were both jailed - PA Wire

The public has turned against Mr Johnson over an issue - parties during lockdown - that is a much more emotive topic. The court of public opinion is likely on the side of the police in their pursuit of any crime, said the source, adding: “Boris has got no reputation. That makes it easier for the police. Nobody is going to be jumping up and down in protest if Boris receives a fine. That would not have been the case with Blair.”