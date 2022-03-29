‘Partygate’ police ‘hiding behind’ Leveson privacy guidelines by not naming those given fines

Scotland Yard

"Partygate" police have been accused of hiding behind privacy rules introduced in the wake of the Leveson inquiry, despite being told they are free to name those fined for breaching lockdown rules.

Scotland Yard detectives announced on Tuesday that 20 fines would be issued for breaches of Covid regulations following allegations of illegal gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall. Further fines connected to the events are expected to follow.

But the force has refused to identify any of those who will receive fixed penalty notices, claiming that to do so would be a breach of a nationally approved policy.

Guidelines setting out when police should name people involved in criminal investigations were codified by the College of Policing, the professional body for forces in England and Wales, in the wake of the Leveson inquiry in 2012. The public inquiry was set up in the aftermath of the phone-hacking scandal to investigate the relationship between the press and the police.

Scotland Yard has insisted it will not identify anyone caught up in "partygate" in line with the College of Policing Approved Professional Practice for Media Relations, which states: "Identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed."

But on Tuesday night the College of Policing insisted the rules were meant only as guidance, adding that police forces must apply proportionality when considering what information to keep from the public.

A spokesman for the college said police were free to ignore the guidance where it was proportionate and in the best interests of the public.

The spokesman said: "National guidance exists to promote consistently fair and proportionate treatment for those involved in investigations across all forces in England and Wales.

"The guidance is designed to aid operationally independent decisions made by forces. The police can consider the details of any investigation to make decisions in the best interests of the public."

Nazir Afzal, the former chief prosecutor for North West England, who was unable to attend his brother's funeral during lockdown, said: "This is not a law they are adhering to. They are hiding behind guidance. There is a major issue around trust and confidence in the police at the moment and one way to improve that is through greater transparency.

"This is an opportunity for the police to be on the right side of history and show the public that they are open and transparent. Instead, it seems they are taking a different tack for political reasons."

One senior policing source accused the Met of failing to apply the "proportionality" test and leaning too heavily on the guidance in order to keep information secret.

The source added: "The question here is what is the general public's expectation? I think most of us would accept that there is little justification in identifying ordinary people who are fined for breaching lockdown.

"But we are not talking about Mrs Miggins of Acacia Avenue. We are talking about senior policy-makers. and in some cases the people who made the very rules they are accused of breaking."

As well as refusing to provide the names of those issued with fines, Scotland Yard has said it will not give any details about the specific events. But throughout the pandemic the force issued press releases which contained the dates, times and addresses of lockdown breaches.

Despite police refusing to publish details of those who are issued with fixed penalty notices, Downing Street has said it will confirm whether Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, and Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, receive a fine.

However, no similar commitment was made to confirm if others, such as Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife, or senior Downing Street officials, are handed fines. Mr Johnson's spokesman said they would clarify the situation regarding Mr Case given his "unique position".

The spokesman said there was no requirement for officials who were fined to report it to their line managers.

However, he added: "The individuals who were thought to have been involved in the events have already been spoken to as part of the Civil Service investigation that Sue Gray led.

"She would be considering issues around compliance with the Civil Service code and people's employment contracts rather than the law at the time which is what the Met investigation relates to."

Boris Johnson denies misleading MPs

The Prime Minister's spokesman also denied claims that Mr Johnson had misled MPs when he told them no lockdown rules had been broken, despite the fact fines are about to be issued.

The spokesman said: "At all times, he has set out his understanding of events. The Prime Minister has apologised to the House already.

"You can expect to hear more from the Prime Minister when the investigation is concluded and Sue Gray has set out her report."

The spokesman also declined to say that Mr Johnson would resign if he is fined for breaking Covid laws, as Tory rebels indicated they would be reluctant to act against the Prime Minister while the war in Ukraine is ongoing.

On Tuesday, a Met spokesman said: "Unlike other incidents of Covid regulation breaches, the investigation under Operation Hillman remains ongoing, and as such we are not releasing further information at this time.

"At its conclusion, we will review what information can be released whilst still working to the principle of not releasing information that will lead to any individual being identified."

During an online Q&A on Tuesday night, Dominic Cummings, the former Number 10 adviser, said he had not been questioned by the police as a "partygate" suspect and had not been fined.