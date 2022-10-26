Partygoers pepper-sprayed after throwing rocks and bottles at police cars, NC cops say

Partygoers were pepper-sprayed after throwing rocks and bottles at North Carolina police, officials said.

Officers also used tear gas to break up the crowd gathered on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Now, the police force said it plans to conduct an internal investigation into whether the officers’ actions followed department policies. Officials reported that no one was injured during the incident, which happened at about 12:45 a.m.

“People were dancing and partying and then the police got on the mic,” college student Kelvyn Harrison told WXLV. “They were like we were going to spray tear gas. I’m looking at him, then I see the police put on his mask so I start backing up and backing up more, and then I hear some booms going off.”

Police were called to the scene over concerns about a potential building collapse after an incident that happened last year at a different complex.

While responding to the latest call at an apartment complex on Houston Street, officials said they found housing units that were over capacity and a group of people standing in the road.

Officers then asked other agencies to help them with the “large ‘block party’ crowd,” according to a news release.

“Soon after the arrival of assisting units, bottles and large rocks were thrown at officers and their vehicles,” police wrote. “As a response to these actions, officers utilized pepper fogger spray (a larger handheld version of their personal pepper spray designed for use with multiple subjects) and a single chemical munition canister of CS gas (commonly called tear gas...).”

College student Samir Alston told WXLV that people started coughing and running after officers deployed the chemicals.

Photos that police shared of the aftermath showed a rock resting near a shattered back window of a patrol car. Other pictures show at least one car with scratched paint.

As of Oct. 25, the department said an investigation continued and no one was arrested. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or submit details through the P3 Tips smartphone application.

“The Greensboro Police Department will be further adjusting the schedules of their officers to assist in addressing any similar incidents that may arise throughout the week,” officials wrote.

