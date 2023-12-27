The party's over as 'Jersey Shore' hangout Karma in Seaside Heights is demolished

SEASIDE HEIGHTS - Karma, for years a favorite hangout for MTV's "Jersey Shore" crew, was torn down Wednesday, Dec. 27.

"Jersey Shore" cast members lit up Karma and neighboring Bamboo Bar a decade ago. Jenni "JWoww" Farley relieved herself behind a closed bar upstairs at Karma during a January 2011 episode, and Deena was kicked out of the club in the same episode for flashing customers.

Now, it's a pile of rubble. Lots of wood, wires, lighting, plastic cups — and some empty alcohol bottles.

Operated for years by controversial nightclub impresario John Saddy, Karma has not been open since 2018, when the borough revoked its liquor license. The two-story building also included a restaurant.

The sites of three of the major Boulevard venues that were the center of Seaside Heights' hard-partying image — the Bamboo Bar, Karma and Merge nightclubs — all have proposed redevelopment plans.

Bamboo bar was demolished in 2021, Merge was torn down in 2018.

Mayor Anthony Vaz and the Borough Council have been working to change the image of the town to family-friendly. At Karma, 36 townhomes are planned with commercial space on the Boulevard, and an indoor pool for residents.

In 2020, the "Jersey Shore" crew said they were not interested in buying Karma, then up for auction.

“It would be a hot mess!” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to the New York Post.

But they did think about it.

“We literally were just talking about this in group chat,” Polizzi said. “We’re like, we should all go in and buy Karma! But then again, it would be such a disaster.”

Jean Mikle and Chris Jordan contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Seaside Heights Karma is torn down, once a 'Jersey Shore' cast hangout