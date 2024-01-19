Pa's Kelly among GOP lawmakers to ask Supreme Court to side with Trump on Colorado ballot

U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania joined other Republican lawmakers in asking the Supreme Court to put former President Donald Trump’s name on Colorado's primary ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court in December sided with a group of Republicans who sought to have Trump disqualified from the ballot over the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Similar challenges to Trump’s eligibility to run for another term as president have been filed across the country, with most courts striking down the efforts to disqualify him. However, the Supreme Court has decided to hear Trump’s appeal, Donald J. Trump vs. Norma Anderson, in the Colorado case.

Kelly, R-16th Dist., Butler, was among 137 congress members, including Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalice and 41 GOP senators to sign what’s referred to as a friend-of-the-court brief Friday.

Kelly, a staunch supporter of the former president, endorsed his bid for a second term ahead of a very early campaign appearance in Erie last July.

"The Colorado Supreme Court's justification to remove President Trump from the ballot is ill-defined and sets a dangerous precedent for how the American people select and vote for their presidential candidates,” Kelly said in a statement. “In any other country, we would call this a banana republic. Let's be clear: President Trump has earned the right to be on the Colorado ballot and the ballots of every state and territory in the United States.”

