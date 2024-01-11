Pasa Plus, Dec. 11, 2024

Jan. 10—Friday

IAIA Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing

Center for Lifelong Education Commons, Institute of American Indian Arts, 83 Avan Nu Po Road, 800-804-6422

Readings by and questions and answer with Kim Blaeser and Deborah Taffa; 4:30-6 p.m.; no charge; iaia.edu.

Johanna Hogell-Darsee and Scott Darsee

First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544

Medieval, Scandinavian and Celtic ballads; 5:30 p.m., doors 5:15 p.m.; donations accepted.

'Metamorphosis'

Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, 505-424-1601

Aerial dancer Talia Pura's performance based on the life cycle of butterflies; 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday; $25; blueraventheatre.com.

Saturday

Chatter North

Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail

Violinists Elizabeth Young and David Felberg, violist Isabel Hagen, and cellist Felix Fan; 10:30 a.m.; $5-$17; chatterabq.org/boxoffice.

Santa Fe Chess Club

Collected Works Bookstore, 202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226

All ages beginners lesson; 2-4 p.m.; no charge.

Contra Dance

Odd Fellows Hall, 1125 Cerrillos Road

Traditional folk dance; music by The Virginia Creepers; beginners lesson 7 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m.; $10; folkmads.org.

Sunday

Santa Fe Free Thinkers Forum

Unitarian Universalist Santa Fe, 107 W. Barcelona Road

Debra Oliver of Common Ground Mediation Services and Mary Ellen Gonzales of Unitarian Universalist Congregation discuss the benefits of restorative justice; 8:30 a.m.; no charge; 505-438-6265; meetup.com/freethinkersforum; available to view online.

Georgia O'Keeffe Museum Family Fun Day

Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, 217 Johnson St., 505-946-1000

Meet in the lobby to pick up day passes and activity schedules for this free, hands-on art program; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Poets@HERE series

HERE Gallery, 213 E. Marcy St., 562-243-6148

Valerie Martinez and Tommy Archuleta read their poems of transformation; 2 p.m.

Compiled by Pam Beach