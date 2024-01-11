Pasa Plus, Dec. 11, 2024
Jan. 10—Friday
IAIA Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing
Center for Lifelong Education Commons, Institute of American Indian Arts, 83 Avan Nu Po Road, 800-804-6422
Readings by and questions and answer with Kim Blaeser and Deborah Taffa; 4:30-6 p.m.; no charge; iaia.edu.
Johanna Hogell-Darsee and Scott Darsee
First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544
Medieval, Scandinavian and Celtic ballads; 5:30 p.m., doors 5:15 p.m.; donations accepted.
'Metamorphosis'
Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, 505-424-1601
Aerial dancer Talia Pura's performance based on the life cycle of butterflies; 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday; $25; blueraventheatre.com.
Saturday
Chatter North
Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail
Violinists Elizabeth Young and David Felberg, violist Isabel Hagen, and cellist Felix Fan; 10:30 a.m.; $5-$17; chatterabq.org/boxoffice.
Santa Fe Chess Club
Collected Works Bookstore, 202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226
All ages beginners lesson; 2-4 p.m.; no charge.
Contra Dance
Odd Fellows Hall, 1125 Cerrillos Road
Traditional folk dance; music by The Virginia Creepers; beginners lesson 7 p.m.; dance 7:30 p.m.; $10; folkmads.org.
Sunday
Santa Fe Free Thinkers Forum
Unitarian Universalist Santa Fe, 107 W. Barcelona Road
Debra Oliver of Common Ground Mediation Services and Mary Ellen Gonzales of Unitarian Universalist Congregation discuss the benefits of restorative justice; 8:30 a.m.; no charge; 505-438-6265; meetup.com/freethinkersforum; available to view online.
Georgia O'Keeffe Museum Family Fun Day
Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, 217 Johnson St., 505-946-1000
Meet in the lobby to pick up day passes and activity schedules for this free, hands-on art program; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Poets@HERE series
HERE Gallery, 213 E. Marcy St., 562-243-6148
Valerie Martinez and Tommy Archuleta read their poems of transformation; 2 p.m.
Compiled by Pam Beach