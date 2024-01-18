Pasa Plus, Jan. 18, 2024
Jan. 17—Friday
2024 Winter Mariachi Concert
Christ Church of Santa Fe, 1213 Don Gaspar Ave.
Santa Fe Youth Symphony showcase of beginner to advanced performers; 5:30 p.m.; $15; donorbox.org/events/543773.
Flutiss X 4
First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544
Original compositions; 5:30 p.m., doors 5:15 p.m.; donations accepted.
'Macbeth'
New Mexico Actors Lab Theater, 1213 Parkway Drive, 505-395-6576
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents a Blackfriars production; directed by Rylie Philpot; 6:30 p.m. today through Sunday, and Jan. 26-28; $10 and $20; upstartcrowssantafe.org.
How to Read a Movie
Great Hall, St. John's College, 1160 Camino de Cruz Blanca, 505-984-6000
Tutors discuss scenes from Ernie Gehr's Side/Walk/Shuttle, Claire denis' Beau Travail, and the opening scene of Bela Tarr's Satantango; 7:30 p.m.; no charge.
Saturday
Santa Fe Botanical Garden Bird Walk
715 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-471-9103
Binoculars provided if needed; 8-9:30 a.m.; $8 and $10; registration required; santafebotanicalgarden.org; info@santafebotanicalgarden.org.
Chatter North
Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail
Violinist Ruxandra Marquardt, cellist Joel Becktell, and pianist Judith Gordon (Haydn and Enescu); 10:30 a.m.; $5-$17; chatterabq.org/boxoffice.
Remembering Marc Simmons (1937-2023)
Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive
Joy Poole, co-founder of the Santa Fe Trail Association, honors the author and historian's legacy in a PowerPoint presentation; 1:30 p.m.; no charge.
Sunday
Bill Hearne
La Fiesta Lounge at La Fonda, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-982-5511
Americana singer-songwriter; 6:30 p.m.; no cover.
Compiled by Pamela Beach