Pasa Plus, Jan. 18, 2024

Pamela Beach, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Jan. 17—Friday

2024 Winter Mariachi Concert

Christ Church of Santa Fe, 1213 Don Gaspar Ave.

Santa Fe Youth Symphony showcase of beginner to advanced performers; 5:30 p.m.; $15; donorbox.org/events/543773.

Flutiss X 4

First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave., 505-982-8544

Original compositions; 5:30 p.m., doors 5:15 p.m.; donations accepted.

'Macbeth'

New Mexico Actors Lab Theater, 1213 Parkway Drive, 505-395-6576

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents a Blackfriars production; directed by Rylie Philpot; 6:30 p.m. today through Sunday, and Jan. 26-28; $10 and $20; upstartcrowssantafe.org.

How to Read a Movie

Great Hall, St. John's College, 1160 Camino de Cruz Blanca, 505-984-6000

Tutors discuss scenes from Ernie Gehr's Side/Walk/Shuttle, Claire denis' Beau Travail, and the opening scene of Bela Tarr's Satantango; 7:30 p.m.; no charge.

Saturday

Santa Fe Botanical Garden Bird Walk

715 Camino Lejo, Museum Hill, 505-471-9103

Binoculars provided if needed; 8-9:30 a.m.; $8 and $10; registration required; santafebotanicalgarden.org; info@santafebotanicalgarden.org.

Chatter North

Center for Contemporary Arts, 1050 Old Pecos Trail

Violinist Ruxandra Marquardt, cellist Joel Becktell, and pianist Judith Gordon (Haydn and Enescu); 10:30 a.m.; $5-$17; chatterabq.org/boxoffice.

Remembering Marc Simmons (1937-2023)

Southside Branch Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive

Joy Poole, co-founder of the Santa Fe Trail Association, honors the author and historian's legacy in a PowerPoint presentation; 1:30 p.m.; no charge.

Sunday

Bill Hearne

La Fiesta Lounge at La Fonda, 100 E. San Francisco St., 505-982-5511

Americana singer-songwriter; 6:30 p.m.; no cover.

Compiled by Pamela Beach

