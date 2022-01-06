Pasadena City College Goes Remote Amid COVID-19 Surge

PASADENA, CA — Students and staff members at Pasadena City College will spend the first two weeks of the spring semester online after officials decided to hold classes online amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Most classes and college services will be online, and Pasadena City College officials expect to reopen the campus by Jan. 24. The spring semester will start on Jan. 10.

College officials said there are no class cancelations because of the closure.

A mandatory COVID-19 test will be required when the campus reopens, Pasadena City College officials said. Students must have a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of returning to campus.

The highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has fueled surges of COVID-19 cases across the country.

COVID-19 cases shot up in California after the holidays, with the average daily case count reaching 52,855 on Wednesday, according to The New York Times. The count signifies a 522 percent increase from the previous 14 days.

In Los Angeles County, the area saw a 603 percent increase on Wednesday with a 21,037 daily average case count, the Times reported.

