Pasadena man sentenced to nine years in prison for setting fire to Coconut Charlie’s bar in 2017

A Pasadena man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for setting fire to a local bar called Coconut Charlie’s in 2017.

Friday, 36-year-old Jamie Clemons was also ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution to the restaurant, which had to be razed after the incident and never reopened.

“This defendant not only endangered our brave firefighters who responded to the arson that he set, he caused devastating damage to a longtime Maryland business, forcing it to close,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “Arsons are also often difficult crimes to uncover and prove in court, and I am grateful to our investigative and prosecution teams for their dedication and persistence.”

Officials say that on July 28, 2017, Clemons ignited gasoline-filled plastic cups with cloth wicks and then threw them at the business, all in an effort to conceal evidence of an assault he had committed there days prior.

Surveillance cameras had captured Clemons assaulting his girlfriend on the restaurant’s patio at about 1 a.m. on July 22, 2017. An Anne Arundel County Police officer had also witnessed the incident, and Clemons was charged with second-degree assault and theft of less than $100.

Determined to destroy the video surveillance system, Clemons created incendiary devices similar to Molotov cocktails, and hurled them at the restaurant’s exterior in the early hours of July 28. One firefighter was injured while battling the massive blaze, after a backdraft caused him to fall from a ladder.

A short distance away from the restaurant, authorities discovered a glove that tested positive for ignitable liquid and for Clemon’s DNA.

By late November, they had obtained a search warrant for Clemons’ text messages. In several messages before the fire, he expressed concern about what the restaurant’s cameras had captured and whether police had obtained the footage.

Clemons pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property by fire. He will receive credit toward his nine-year sentence for time spent in prison starting Sept. 12, 2019, according to the ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett. He will then serve three years of supervised release.

Story continues

Messages to his lawyer were not immediately returned late Friday night.

In a Facebook post Friday, a representative of the bar thanked its former patrons for their support over the years.

“It’s been a long road over the past 4 plus years and justice was served today,” the post read. “The Facebook page will remain open for everyone to remember all the good times we shared. Take care and we all miss you greatly!”