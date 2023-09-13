Pasadena man shoots, kills son, is charged with murder, police say

A Pasadena man has been charged with two felonies, including murder, after he fatally shot his son, officials said.

Marvin Wright, 65, has been charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm after the Saturday shooting of his son, 35-year-old Hakim Wright, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

The younger Wright, also a Pasadena resident, was shot inside an apartment in the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The older Wright was found outside of the apartment complex and taken into custody, police said.

“Detectives confirmed that Marvin Wright and Hakim Wright were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting occurred,” police said.

Marvin Wright is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility. Jail records indicate his bail is $2 million, though police said it was $3 million.

He is due to appear in Pasadena Superior Court on Nov. 2.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call 626-744-4241 or report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

