🌱 Pasadena Officer-Involved Shooting + Chinatown Nightclub Incident

First, today's weather:

Very warm and humid. High: 89 Low: 70.

1. An off-duty Hitchcock police sergeant shot a man with a gun in Pasadena after the man confronted him early Monday, a Pasadena Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Patch. The officer shot the man at least once, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to police. (Houston Patch)

2. A suspected drunk driver accused of hitting the back of a Harris County Precinct 7 Constable Deputy’s patrol unit and killing her waived his right to appear in court Monday. 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano was charged with felony intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer. His bond was set at $750,000. The state requested no bond because of prior convictions. (Click2Houston)

3. Funeral arrangements have been announced for deputy Darren Almendarez. It will be held on Friday at Humble First Assembly of God (1915 FM 1960 Bypass Rd.) starting with family visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon. The funeral service will be held from noon until 1 p.m. (KHOU 11)

4. Laredo officers seized $4 million worth of methamphetamine from a tractor at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Friday, March 25th, border patrol officers said they noticed a 2018 Kenworth tractor and trailer carrying a shipment of waterproof sealant from Mexico. (ABC 13)

5. An altercation led to a fatal shooting this weekend outside a Chinatown nightclub, Houston police said. A man was shot about 6:15 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the nightclub at 5700 South Gessner Road, just south of the Westpark Tollway. (Houston Chronicle)

Parallel Lives | Stanley Kaminski | February 1st To April 9th . (all day)

Houston Jewish Film Festival at Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center Of Houston. (all day)

HAIS Debate at Houston Academy for International Studies. (3:30 PM)

Bon Iver at White Oak Music Hall. (5:00 PM)

Core-Focused Yoga at Discovery Green. (6:30 PM)

Houston wastewater testing is seeing a slight increase in COVID cases again . However, h ospitalizations are still low . (Twitter)

A person was shot outside a R aising Canes restaurant Monday afternoon near Willowbrook Mall during a possible robbery attempt , police say. (Click2Houston)

Running back Brandon Campbell is transferring to Houston from USC. (Houston Chronicle)

Paving and sidewalk improvement work continues along S. Braeswood Blvd. as part of the Chimney Rock Rd. bridge construction project over Brays Bayou. The $10.5 million project is expected to be completed by late Spring 2022. (Twitter)

