Pasadena police fatally shoot armed carjacking suspect

Pasadena police shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect at the end of a vehicle pursuit early Saturday.

Officers were in pursuit of the vehicle around 2:25 a.m. and when the chase ended in the 600 block of North Lake Avenue, police fatally shot the driver, according to Pasadena Police Lt. Keith Gomez. No officers were injured.

Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery/Homicide Unit responded to the scene.

Video from RMG News shows a man in a white minivan holding a gun and pointing it at his head in the area where the shooting occurred. The man shook his head and rocked back and forth before driving forward.

As the minivan inched toward them, officers appeared to say, "Don't do it," before opening fire.

Asked about whether the suspect held a gun to his head, Gomez said officers were "still reviewing video and actively examining the crime scene."

"There are a lot of things that we need to confirm," Gomez said.

