Pasadena Police seek public assistance to locate missing individual

The Pasadena Police are asking for public assistance to locate a missing man.

Ralph E. Seymour was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of the 1900 block of E. Villa St. in Pasadena. Seymour is 83 years old and suffers from numerous medical conditions.

Seymour was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants, and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241.

