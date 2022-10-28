Pasadena woman faces felony charge after video shows pickax attack on neighbor's home

A woman accused of smashing her Pasadena neighbor's windows with a pickax in an attack caught on video is set to appear in court Friday to face a felony vandalism charge, officials said.

Surveillance video from the home's front porch Monday afternoon shows a woman walking up the driveway with a pickax in her hands before swinging the tool into a street-facing window.

A woman inside the home is heard screaming as the woman with the pickax walks away. A short time later, the woman returns and smashes through several more of the home's windows, swinging the pickax as shards of glass fall to the ground.

"Questions?" the woman is heard saying in the video as she walks down the home's front lawn. "Questions anyone? I'll be back. Get out."

Authorities identified the woman as Beverly Ann Baker, 65, a neighbor.

Pasadena Police Cmdr. Bill Grisafe told KABC-TV Channel 7 that Baker had no relationship or connection with the owner of the home.

"It appears as if … she was suffering from some type of mental health crisis," Grisafe told the news station this week.

A spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department referred The Times to the statement Grisafe made to KABC on Wednesday.

The homeowner, Arman Tchoukadarian, told KABC his mother-in-law was in the home with his baby and grabbed the child seconds before the window next to his bassinet was smashed. Tchoukadarian did not respond to requests for comment from The Times.

Baker is facing one count of felony vandalism, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

