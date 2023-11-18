Pasadena woman sentenced after killing estranged-husband in front of their son

HOUSTON - On Thursday evening, a Pasadena woman was sentenced to prison and fined for killing her estranged husband, says Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Samantha Washington, 34, was found guilty of murder and received a 25-year prison sentence from a Harris County jury for the shooting death of 28-year-old Gregory Kirk on May 11, 2021. Washington and Kirk were once married with three children and had been separated.

According to Ogg, "This woman had a premeditated plan of attack to intentionally kill the father of her children and went through with it in broad daylight. It is an absolute tragedy that because of her, this man’s kids will grow up without a father."

The Harris County District Attorney's Office stated on the day of the incident, Kirk was on his lunch break outside his workplace and was with his three-year-old son whom Washington brought for a playdate.

Multiple witnesses and surveillance video saw Washington pull out a handgun, approach Kirk, and fatally shoot him.

The Pasadena Police Department arrested Washington on the same day.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant District Attorneys Matthew Magill and Nevin Denise Day, both assigned to the DA’s Domestic Violence Division. Magill revealed that Washington had sent threatening texts to Kirk a week before the attack.

"You can see on the surveillance video that she walked up, shot him, and started to walk away," Magill said. "As he was on the ground, begging for his life, she walked back and shot him in the heart."

Washington has to serve half of her sentence before she's eligible for parole and was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.