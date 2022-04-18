Pascack Valley school district files suit, saying sports field renovation was fumbled

The Pascack Valley Regional High School District is seeking compensation for what it alleges was a botched renovation of an athletic field at Pascack Hills High School in Montvale.

In a lawsuit filed in March, the regional district's school board says work on the athletic field completed in 2017 created long-term soil erosion that damaged the field and the track.

The lawsuit names Environetics Group Architects, Boswell Engineering and Rochelle Contracting Co., Inc. as defendants.

Rochelle Contracting had an agreement with the Pascack Valley Board of Education to supply the labor and materials for upgrades to the upper athletic field.

Environetics Group Architects and Boswell Engineering were involved in drafting plans for the project, including designs for bleachers, landscaping, the slope of the terrain and a drainage system to ensure proper water runoff and prevent soil erosion, according to the complaint.

But after the project was completed, "water runoff beneath the bleachers and surrounding area was creating an erosion problem which caused dirt, mud and debris to run off onto the fields, track and the newly installed field turf," the complaint reads.

In 2019, Environetics Group Architects hired an additional engineering firm to recommend drainage solutions. Despite the extra drainage, the field and track were still substantially damaged, according to the complaint, which was filed in state Superior Court in Hackensack.

Pascack Hills High School athletic field.

Environetics Group Architects did not respond to a request for comment.

The district claims Environetics and Boswell failed to design a slope under the bleachers that would have allowed water to drain properly and that Rochelle Contracting was obligated to identify any errors in the project manual based on its expertise as a contractor.

Schools: Pascack Valley has a new schools superintendent. Here's what she brings to the table

Major erosion beneath the newly installed bleachers caused soil to pile up against the grandstand beams, clog drains and run onto the track and field turf, the district alleges, damaging the drainage system and affecting the field turf warranty. The district declined to comment on the litigation.

Story continues

It is seeking compensation for the damage but did not list a figure. It's also looking to recoup legal fees.

Shaylah Brown is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: browns@northjersey.com

Twitter: @shaylah_brown

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Pascack Valley NJ school district sues Boswell, Environetics