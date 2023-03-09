Pascagoula murder suspects arrested in Mobile

Two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that left one dead in Pascagoula last weekend.

Jerbert Burgos-Cotto, 32, and Silkia Lopez were apprehended by the Mobile County Special Operations Interdiction Unit in Mobile County.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the two were stopped by officers and Border Patrol while heading west on I-10.

Burgos-Cotto has been charged with the murder of Miguel Vasquez-Cruz. Lopez is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, per the Pascagoula Police Department.

The two are being held at the Mobile County Metro Jail and are awaiting extradition to Mississippi. More charges are pending, according to PPD.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Spruce Street and Lanier Avenue on March 4 and it left two others injured.

If you have any information regarding the incident, the PPD asks that you call 228-762-2211.