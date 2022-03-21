Pascagoula police arrest one person after report of possible gunman near school

Pascagoula police have cleared one portion of the city for travel after reports of a man with a gun there.

Police Chief Matt Chapman said at least one person has been taken into custody related to the incident, but did not immediately release further details.

Just after 1 p.m. Monday, police issued a warning for residents to stay away from an area in and around Leap of Faith private school on Martin Street. The building used to house Bethel Assembly of God Church.

By 1:45 p.m., the Police Department cleared the area.

The school was closed for spring break at the time of Monday’s incident.

The Sun Herald will update this story as new information becomes available.

To report criminal activity, call Pascagoula police at 228-762-2211.