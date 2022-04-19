Pascagoula police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ teen charged in shooting

Pascagoula police are searching for a teen charged in connection with a shooting last week.

On April 14 at 12:20 a.m. police responded to the 3200 block of Eden Street. Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old male who had been shot in the chest, according to a post on the Pascagoula Police Department Facebook page.

The victim was transported to Singing River Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In the same Facebook post, police ask for help in finding Nicholas Brown, 15, of Pascagoula, who is being charged as an adult for aggravated assault.

According to the post, he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts can call the Pascagoula police at 228-762-2211.