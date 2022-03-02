Pasco bus attacker back in court to face murder charges after mental health evaluation

A 34-year-old murder suspect is back in the Franklin County jail after undergoing a mental health evaluation at an Eastern Washington facility.

A state psychologist says Joshua Dian Davis is competent to stand trial for fatally stabbing a Pasco school bus driver in front of 35 elementary students last fall.

But defense attorney Shelley Ajax said she disputes that conclusion and wants her own expert to weigh in on the issue.

Ajax participated in Tuesday’s hearing by phone, while Davis appeared in court via video feed from the jail. The next hearing is scheduled in mid-April.

A Franklin County Superior Court judge ultimately will decide if the Richland man will stand trial for the first-degree murder of Richard “Dick” Lenhart on Sept. 24

Lenhart, 72, had been a driver for the Pasco School District for six years when he was attacked on a bus outside of Longfellow Elementary after school let out.

September attack

Pasco police say Davis drove his own truck to a neighborhood near the school and parked about 3 p.m.

He ran toward the parked bus in front of the school and appeared to be unarmed as he approached, leading Lenhart to open the doors to see what Davis wanted, according to court documents.

Davis got on the bus and, according to security footage, asked if the bus went to Road 100.

When Lenhart said it did not, Davis turned to leave, then pulled out a knife, and turned back and stabbed the driver, documents said.

During the attack, Lenhart’s foot slipped off the brake and the bus rolled forward, went over a curb and was stopped by landscaping and a tree.

Then, Davis reportedly got off the crashed bus without any threat to the children. He waited for police to arrive, but refused to talk with officers, instead asking for a lawyer.

Suspect Joshua D. Davis appeared in court via Webex in September 2021 on the charge of first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed a Pasco school bus driver outside of Longfellow Elementary.

Police have said they do not believe there is any connection between Lenhart and Davis, or that the two knew each other.

Davis’ bail is set at $1 million.