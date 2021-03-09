Pasco commissioners get some good economic news as budget planning begins

Barbara Behrendt, Tampa Bay Times
·3 min read

DADE CITY — With the future appearing hopeful after months of coping with pandemic-related challenges, Pasco County officials this week expressed a positive outlook for the county’s financial picture in the next fiscal year.

Robert Goehrig, county budget director, told the County Commission Tuesday that after a tough year dealing with the fiscal impacts of COVID-19, key Pasco economic statistics including new home starts, the unemployment rate and healthy growth in the county’s sports tourism bring reason for optimism in the coming months.

Governments typically craft their annual spending plans this time of the year, and the county’s fiscal year starts on Oct. 1. Goehrig estimated that the important property value increase figure, which drives the amount of revenue the county receives through property taxes, could increase between 7 and 10 percent. That could mean a higher property value increase than even last year’s 7.7 percent.

“In 2021, we were very conservative,” Goehrig said. But if things do start to turn around for the 2022 fiscal year, Pasco “can turn back to investing’' in county projects.

The housing situation has been especially encouraging, as people came to Florida to escape the north during the COVID-19 crisis, creating both a shortage of existing real estate inventory and high interest in new construction. Housing starts in December were encouraging, with 600 new single family home permits, but January was even better, with roughly 900 permits pulled.

Goehrig said a national look at the top-selling housing communities ranked two Pasco developments, Starkey Ranch and Bexley, in the top 50.

Commissioner Kathryn Starkey urged adding into the discussion the permit numbers from business and industrial growth as well, explaining that it is important for people to see that the county continues to move away from just being a bedroom community.

Unemployment that rose from 3.4 percent to 14 percent at the peak of the pandemic is now stabilizing, dropping back down to 5.2 percent in December, Goehrig said.

He also shared that other indicators were mixed. Tourism tax revenue has been down as travel has been curtailed by the pandemic, but he hoped to see those numbers begin to rise. Commissioner Mike Moore pointed out that several recent sporting events hosted in Pasco venues were popular, with one generating 4,500 room nights in Pasco lodging which is the source of tourist tax.

But tourist tax is only one indicator of how visitors help Pasco’s economy, Goehrig said. In the last year, tourists spent an estimated half-billion dollars in the county.

Revenue from gas tax is expected to come back at some point as well, but likely not until 2021 draws to a close. Pasco budgets the taxes, which are used for road maintenance and construction, at a percentage of the full amount just to be safe, Goehrig said.

Some expenses will also increase in the coming year, including employee healthcare, the county’s share of Medicaid costs and the expense of updating the Pasco’s comprehensive plan, its blueprint for future growth.

Officials will know more when property values are finalized at the beginning of July.

Recommended Stories

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • Palestinian hospitals fill up as Israel loosens COVID-19 restrictions

    Palestinian hospitals are overfull and intensive-care units operating at 100% capacity with coronavirus patients in some areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday. Palestinian cities have introduced full lockdowns over the last two weeks to control soaring COVID-19 infections, even as neighbouring Israel has begun to lift restrictions as it proceeds with one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns. "The percentage of hospital occupancy in some areas has reached more than 100%,” Shtayyeh said in Ramallah, one of the West Bank cities where his Palestinian Authority (PA) exercises limited self-rule.

  • Study: Pfizer vaccine works against Brazil coronavirus variant

    The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective against the more contagious coronavirus variant discovered in Brazil, scientists from the two companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch reported in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The findings came as public health experts warned that highly transmissible variants could drive a new surge in infections as more states lift restrictions intended to fight the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can safely gather in small groups without masks or social distancing, but urged those who have been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks and take other precautions when in public or when meeting with unvaccinated people. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • Records show Dallas officer was under investigation in 2017

    A Dallas police officer charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme was being investigated for longer than authorities have previously acknowledged, sharpening questions about why he continued to patrol the city while under investigation for the 2017 killings. After Bryan Riser was arrested, former Dallas police Chief U. Reneé Hall said he was “first identified as a person-of-interest in 2019” and was kept on the job to avoid tipping him off to the investigation.

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • A top House Republican says the GOP has gone 'off the rails' and risks becoming a 'regional party'

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger in a new CNN interview warned that the GOP could lose future elections if the culture within the party doesn't change.

  • Myanmar coup: The shadowy business empire funding the Tatmadaw

    Advocacy groups are calling for sanctions against the military's secretive business interests.

  • A new website will connect people with leftover COVID-19 vaccines by sending texts when a shot is going spare

    Dr. B has more than half a million people waiting for leftover vaccine doses. The service has launched in Arkansas and New York.

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • Nasdaq correction not done yet: CIO

    The Nasdaq was on track to exit correction territory Tuesday with a sharp rebound, but O'Neil Global Advisors' Randy Watts tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why investors should not rush to buy the dips.

  • Lockdown exit cannot be speeded up even if the data is good, say Chris Whitty

    It is “very unlikely” that lockdown exit will be speeded up, even if data on Covid cases keeps being better than was forecast, the country’s chief medical officer has said. Prof Chris Whitty said he would "strongly advise" against any move to shorten the timetable for easing lockdown restrictions. “If you open up too fast, a lot more people die,” Prof Whitty told MPs. He told the science and technology committee that “things can turn bad very fast” as chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said moving faster than the current schedules would mean “flying blind” without seeing the impact of changes. More than 22 million people have now had their first vaccine, and daily cases and deaths are the lowest for five months. Real world data has shown both the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca jabs are more protective against hospitalisations than had been modelled, preventing around 80 per cent of hospitalisations in those aged 80 and over. But Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick said they thought there was little chance that the current timetable for easing lockdown would be improved on.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Thai PM ends presser by spraying reporters with disinfectant

    Politicians are often accused of sanitizing the news. On Tuesday, Thailand’s prime minister sanitized members of the press. After fielding a slew of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back — with disinfectant.

  • Only Oprah Could Have Nailed That Bombshell Harry and Meghan Interview

    GettyAny interview conducted with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was going to be juicy, especially at this stage of their royal exodus and in the midst of such a treacherous tabloid maelstrom.But only Oprah Winfrey could have produced what we saw on CBS Sunday night: A generation-defining interview. A global event. Blockbuster television. But, more importantly, actual substance; finally, into the gale of the constantly churning royal rumor mill, the unveiling of actual people and, through them, perseverance and grit. In that regard, consider Winfrey’s interview to be a long-awaited wrecking ball through the palace walls.Yes, paramount to all of this is the fact that it was a “spilling tea” party of epic proportion, delivered to an audience rabid to sip it all up. To wit, early ratings numbers released Monday morning tally a massive 17.1 million viewers on CBS, a broadcast-TV audience size that is frankly never seen anymore. It even managed to beat Caitlyn Jenner’s interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015, which averaged 16.9 million viewers at a time when such numbers weren’t as rare.Call it the power of Oprah. Could you imagine any other broadcaster pulling off this kind of interview?There’s a version where Sunday night’s appearance took place in some puppet-filled bit of sketch comedy or in the backseat of a car tricked out for karaoke, with one of the late-night hosts helping out with image rehab through their usual superficial mania. Or they'd dance out to a chair opposite a daytime TV host and gab innocuously about the need for kindness for 10 minutes, failing to bring the necessary focus to the fortified corruption of the “institution,” as Meghan and Harry kept referring to the royal establishment Sunday night.It’s hard to even imagine one of network TV’s other respected journalists being capable of surfacing the kind of authenticity that people as famous as Meghan and Harry are conditioned, even trained, to shield.The combination of Winfrey’s fame and her immediate intimacy is an unrivaled tool in cases like this. She takes advantage of her status as, essentially, one of the most famous people in the world to ask the questions no other person would be comfortable enough to ask, or at least justified in asking. But because she’s Oprah, with her track record behind her and the certainty that she has your best interest in mind, you have no qualms about answering, no matter how vulnerable the response may make you.Anyone else asking Harry, point blank, if he “blindsided the Queen” would come off as a jackass, for example. Yet Winfrey made it seem like the most natural question in the world—because, for her, it does feel natural that she should get to ask it.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth ChargeThis is her element, the one she has executed flawlessly for decades. In this realm, she is the queen. Just as it had been for so many years when she hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show, it is a thrill to watch her rule.As Meghan and Harry detonated bombshell after bombshell revelation throughout their sit-down Sunday, social media and friend-and-family group text chains lit up in kind.On the reports that Meghan had made Kate cry over flower girl dresses, Meghan attests, “Actually, the reverse happened,” a mic-drop the thud of which is still echoing around the world.After Harry detailed what his relationship with his father had been like “before he stopped taking my calls,” 17.1 million pairs of thumbs got to diligent work transcribing the quote in all-caps shock onto their timelines and text windows: “BEFORE HE STOPPED TAKING MY CALLS?!?!?!” The future king, as callous and savage as the proverbial ex who once ghosted you.But to focus on the salacious details does a disservice to the depth Winfrey worked so masterfully to uncover. She led a dance, of sorts, with the couple that ensured they gave an interview that mattered, that transcended a war of words played out in tabloids as the palace lobs back their own retaliating accusations.Harry and Meghan’s story is one that had been romanticized beyond the point of reality. And it has since become so shaded by the hideousness of a press weaponized by its rotting connection to the “institution” that any statement from the ex-royals runs the risk of being reduced to clickbait, misconstrued, or bastardized. You could see Winfrey striving to avoid that inevitability, employing what she is singularly the master at using as a TV interviewer: Her empathy.She can get emotional without losing her authority. In fact, the emotion is what gives her the authority.Her interview subjects feel safe sharing their emotions and their truths because of the sense that she is feeling those things alongside you—that she feels for you—and that the catharsis of all that feeling is the priority above whatever ratings or headlines the revelations may help achieve.When Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with Archie, Winfrey got visibly upset. She took a beat to apologize to Meghan that she had experienced that; again, she felt for her. And it allowed her to go deeper into that conversation, leading to the discussion about what it takes to admit you need help and the shocking revelation that the “institution” would not allow her to receive it.Meghan Markle Spoke Powerfully About Racism. Black Women Heard, and Know, Her Pain.Winfrey extended Markle the kindness of emotion—humanity—and it led to what might be the most consequential revelation since Diana’s famous interview decades ago about the royal family and their antiquated, harmful priorities.Then there’s the Oprah “WHAT!?” of it all.It was spontaneous, the now .GIF’d and meme’d reaction shot of Winfrey recoiling in disbelief when Markle says that at least one member of the royal family had concerns over how dark the couple’s children’s skin would be. The dramatic reflex merely echoed what we were thinking at home, but, as television, it was monumental. One of the most famous Black women in the world reacting with empathy to another of the most famous Black women in the world, a lightning bolt moment that charged the frank conversation about racism that ensued.Fam, do you know what type of tea you have to spill to get this type of reaction from Oprah after all of the interviews she’s done through the decades? #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/P70GiI5jPh— April (@ReignOfApril) March 8, 2021 Winfrey didn’t speed through this part of the conversation, returning to it several times, including when Harry came to join them. A good interviewer doesn’t just clock money quotes and headlines as they navigate a conversation, but opportunities to unlock something new about a person by continuing to prod and poke deeper. More, when you disclose something deeply upsetting, you want the person you’re talking to react appropriately—to do the Oprah “WHAT?!”There was a version of Sunday night’s interview that some skeptics feared, where three famous friends put a megaphone to the couple’s talking points in response to attacks against them. But “she didn’t supply warm bathos or easy platitudes,” as my colleague Tim Teeman wrote in his review of the special. “She interviewed with care and rigor. Every time Meghan or Harry waffled or said something imprecise, she asked them to be precise—especially when it came to identifying the racist or racists within the palace who demeaned Meghan, and who queried how dark Archie’s skin would be when he was born.”It’s that line of questioning that eventually garnered what appeared to be the most candor from Harry and Meghan about their experience, their frustrations with how the family has treated them, and their horror at the system that they had no recourse but to flee from. This could have stopped as a soundbite. It’s now a TV moment that has the potential to spark a cultural shift.Even in their refusal to name specifically the family member who raised the skin color question, they said so much more. (“I think that would be very damaging to them...” I screamed.)High-profile interviews like these are a juggling act of agendas. There’s no questioning that Harry and Meghan had theirs, and they accomplished it as often as they likely irritated their harshest critics, who still find fodder for their attacks on the couple's “privilege” and “ingratitude” in comments made during the interview. And Oprah and CBS had theirs, no doubt. But this was the rare case, I think, where even the teasers for the interview didn’t do justice to the depth and scale of the revelations that ensued.I loved how sharp a reminder the special was that, when she’s serving these interviews, Winfrey rarely misses. It would take too long to chronicle her history of flawlessness in the genre, from Tom Cruise and Whitney Houston, to the Jackson family and, later, Jackson’s accusers.She's a maestro, conducting her own symphony of “hmms,” head tilts, and the slightest of nods until she lulls her subject into delivering unfiltered versions of themselves, whether they go there willingly or with defiance. And the consummate TV pro, she knows when to produce her own climaxes and crescendos. Case in point, the towering delivery of this question: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”It’s wild to think that Winfrey used to conduct major interviews on the scale of this one several times a year. They came in between countless others that would measure in smaller numbers on the Richter scale but were just as fascinating to watch.There’s such a difference between the tell-all interview, the kind that this one was, and the damage-control efforts that the genre has morphed into in recent years. What I wouldn’t give for the tell-all to become normalized again—and maybe they will be. The power of Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • A new lab study shows troubling signs that Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Russia's Sputnik V could be made in European Union after reported deals

    Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could be produced in western Europe after a deal to make it in Italy was signed by Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne. The agreement, which will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched, has been confirmed by both RDIF, which markets Sputnik V internationally, and the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce. Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's head, told Russian state TV his fund had also struck deals with production facilities in Spain, France and Germany to produce Sputnik.

  • Under fire, Biden nominee Gupta voices regret for 'harsh rhetoric'

    Vanita Gupta, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Justice Department's No. 3 post, expressed regret on Tuesday for her past "harsh rhetoric" and said she does not favor cutting police funding, as she faced sharp Republican criticism during her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing. The Senate Judiciary Committee conducted its hearing into the Democratic president's nominations of Gupta as associate attorney general and Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general, the department's No. 2 job. Biden's fellow Democrats on the committee voiced support for both nominees, but Republicans attacked Gupta.