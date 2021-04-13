Pasco County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are searching the campus and surrounding area of River Ridge Middle School in New Port Richey for a missing 11-year-old girl.

An AMBER alert was issued Monday night for Montana Breseman, who was last seen at the middle school around 11 a.m., according to a new release. She is 5′5″ tall, about 150 pounds and has red-brown hair and brown eyes. Breseman goes by “Jordan,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Breseman was last seen wearing a white hoodie that says “My Body My Sweat Your Tears,” gray and black leggings and had her hair pulled into a bun.

Breseman was traveling with an unknown 20-year-old man with sandy blonde hair, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The agency said they could be traveling by car to Georgia.

There is a large law enforcement presence around the middle school while deputies search for her.

Anyone with information about Breseman is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.

Sheriff Chris Nocco plans to hold a press conference at 8:30 p.m. at the school, located at 11646 Town Center Road.