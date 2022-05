Three people were shot, one fatally, in the Dade City area Wednesday afternoon, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. in the Johns Road area of Dade City. Several people who were “known to each” got into an argument, and one person started shooting, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Deputies said the person who was shot and killed is an adult male.

No other information was immediately available.