Pasco deputies and Florida Highway Patrol investigating officer shooting

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating an apparent shootout between officers and at least one suspect in Wesley Chapel Saturday.

The sheriff’s office tweeted at about 6 a.m. that it was “assisting” with a Florida Highway Patrol “trooper-involved shooting” near Overpass Road and Interstate 75. The agency did not offer any details about the circumstances around the shooting in the tweet, nor had it issued a news release about the incident as of Saturday morning.

However, the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the state’s largest police union, provided some details on Twitter.

One suspect was shot and killed in the incident, the union tweeted. Another has been apprehended.

A trooper was also shot, and is currently recuperating from surgery, the union tweeted.

Emailed requests for comment to the sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol were not immediately returned.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.