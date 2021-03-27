Pasco deputies involved in hostage situation, shooting in Hudson

HUDSON — Deputies were involved in a hostage situation that led to a shooting on Saturday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place about 1:20 p.m. in a neighborhood at Hicks Road and Akers Lane near Sunrise Acres.

Deputies were sent to the area to investigate a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said they found a hostage situation involving an injured person.

Then a shooting took place. The Sheriff’s Office released no other details about the incident, including how many deputies were involved, how many fired their weapons, if any other armed individuals were involved and whether anyone was wounded or killed.

The agency did say that no deputies were injured in the incident.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco plans to hold a news conference to discuss the incident later Saturday afternoon.