Pasco deputy shoots, injures suspect in New Port Richey

A Pasco sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a suspect who opened fire on deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation about 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Rowan and Trouble Creek roads when they encountered a man in possession of the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As the suspect ran away from the deputies, he turned and fired a handgun at them, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

One deputy returned fire, hitting the man and causing injuries that the Sheriff’s Office said were not life-threatening. The man was taken into custody and faces multiple charges that weren’t specified in the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other information. In response to questions from the Tampa Bay Times, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Hunter said the suspect’s name and other information would be released later. Hunter said the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the deputy who shot the suspect because of Marsy’s Law.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.