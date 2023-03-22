Pasco deputy shoots man threatening suicide

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday shot a man who had threatened suicide and had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the agency said.

The deputy responded about 6:20 p.m. to suicide attempt call in the Fox Wood neighborhood of Trinity, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said a gunshot was heard in the home and a man had intentionally shot himself.

A deputy confronted the man “and then fired upon entry,” a sheriff’s office news release said. The man received medical care at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Deputies did not release the condition of the man Tuesday night, the name of the deputy who shot him or any other details.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, based on an agreement between the agencies. The deputy who shot the man is on routine leave while the shooting is investigated.

How to get help

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat with someone online at 988lifeline.org.