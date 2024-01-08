Pasco juvenile corrections officer arrested on child pornography charges

A corrections officer at the Pasco County Juvenile Detention Center was arrested on four counts of possession of child pornography in Hernando County, deputies say.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 27, 2023, that a man living in the county had recently been viewing online child pornography. An investigation revealed that the device accessing the child pornography was located at a residence on Frost Bird Road in Weeki Wachee, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

Detectives identified William Wilkinson, 34, as a possible suspect, the news release states. Wilkinson was a corrections officer at the Pasco County Juvenile Detention Center.

On Friday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Wilkinson, along with a search warrant for his home. Deputies then responded to Wilkinson’s home, where he was taken into custody on four counts of possession of child pornography. Wilkinson was initially held without bond, but was released after his first court appearance after posting a $40,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

A spokesperson for Pasco County told the Tampa Bay Times that Wilkinson is no longer employed at the juvenile detention center. The juvenile detention center declined to comment on Wilkinson’s charges.