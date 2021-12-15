Pasco man accused of sexually assaulting two girls. He faces 34 charges

A Pasco man is facing 34 charges for allegedly molesting and raping two girls over eight years.

Candido Hernandez-Bravo, 54, is being held on $50,000 bail after he was charged with 34 sex crimes.

The charges include one count of first-degree attempted child rape, three counts of second-degree child rape, four counts of first-degree child molestation and nine counts each of second- and third-degree child molestation.

The crimes date back to 2011, say investigators. Investigators claim Hernandez Bravo started off with poking and hugging that made the girls feel uncomfortable before progressing to the sexual assaults.

One of the girls told a school resource officer in Kennewick about the assaults, say officials.

The second girl reported the attacks left her afraid of being alone with him and aggressive and disrespectful of adults.

He was initially charged in July 2020. He was arrested Monday and booked into the Franklin County jail.