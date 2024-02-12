Pasco man admits to role in killing young father in 2022. He isn’t going to prison

A man pleaded has pleaded guilty to playing a role in the murder of a 26-year-old Pasco father, but won’t serve any more time in jail.

Police say Christian Uribe, 21, was the gunman aiming for a then 15-year-old rival gang member in August 2022 when he allegedly hit Roberto “Anthony” Flores Segura.

The rival gang member was one of several accused of taking revenge on Uribe by shooting him weeks later. The wounds left him partially paralyzed.

Uribe pleaded guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance last week in Franklin County Superior Court. He was initially charged with first-degree murder.

His sentencing range was six months to a year in a local jail. Prosecutors recommended the low end of the range.

When combined with the time he’s already spent in custody, Uribe won’t serve any additional time behind bars, Deputy Prosecutor Dave Corkrum said during the hearing.

His defense attorney, Dennis Hanson, pointed out that Uribe will spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

Uribe will be responsible for paying at least part of $13,000 in restitution to Flores Segura’s mother, according to court documents.

He will be responsible along with Angel Ingram, 16, who previously pleaded guilty to drive-by shooting in Benton-Franklin Juvenile Court.

A third suspect, Jesus Partinda-Landin, 21, continues to be wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Young father killed

Flores Segura was walking on Brown Street with five people that included 15-year-old Jesus Rivera-Magallon about 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2022, according to court documents.

Security cameras showed a green car pass by on 19th Street as the group approached the intersection. The sedan made a U-Turn on 19th Avenue and passed by the group a second time.

This time someone inside opened fire.

One bullet struck Flores Segura on his left side, damaging his diaphragm, spleen, liver and heart. He was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, but later died.

Flores Segura’s stepbrother told the police he didn’t know who fired the shots, but later sent a text message to a family member that blamed Uribe and another man, according to court documents.

Police found two different calibers of shell casings at the scene — .380 and .40 caliber.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Police tracked the Toyota Avalon allegedly used in the shooting to the 200 block of Owen Avenue in Pasco. According to cellphone data, the alleged driver, Partina-Landin, was in the area of 19th Avneue and Brown Street when the shots were fired.

The second shooting

On Aug. 26, witnesses reported hearing three gunshots about 12:30 a.m. near East Butte Street and South Owen Avenue.

About the same time, dispatchers got a call from a man who had just been wounded in the back.

When police arrived they found Uribe on the sidewalk. He was taken to a local hospital and survived, but was left paralyzed from the chest down.

Uribe believed he heard Rivera-Magallon moments before the shooting started, according to court documents.

Rivera-Magallon previously pleaded guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance in Benton-Franklin Juvenile Court in connection with the shooting.

Other teens tied to the shooting, Alejandro Garcia, 17, and Juan Zuniga, 22, have pleaded guilty to their roles in the shooting. Garcia pleaded guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance in juvenile court, and Zunuga to drive-by shooting in Franklin Superior Court.

Zuniga was sentenced to five years in prison.