Pasco man armed with a piece of wood shaped like a gun causes hours-long standoff

A Pasco man is accused of keeping officers at bay for hours with a piece of wood before he was pulled out by a Tri-City Regional SWAT member.

Heriberto “Eddie” Carrillo, 37, allegedly held his girlfriend against her will inside a detached garage on the 1500 block of North 17th Avenue on Friday evening, according to court documents.

The Tri-Cities SWAT team was called in and nearby roads were closed after he allegedly threatened to shoot police, and officers feared he was armed with a handgun and wearing body armor.

When police were able to get him out of the house, they discovered he didn’t have a gun, just a piece of wood that looked like one. But in his struggle with officers he grabbed a rifle.

Police were initially called by Rita Silva after she spoke with her daughter, Michelle Silva-Renata at 5:30 p.m. and felt something was wrong. When she asked if her daughter needed help, she said, ‘Yes.”

Her daughter arranged to be picked up by her mom at a gas station. However, she later told police Carrillo wouldn’t let her leave, and that he had punched her in the face twice, according to court documents.

When she didn’t show up, her mother started calling. The calls either hung up or went straight to voicemail with Carrillo’s voice.

Police learned that Carrillo lived in a detached garage behind the house, according to court documents.

When officers approached the garage, they heard loud music inside but no one responded to their calls.

Police got Carrillo’s mom to go into the garage and talk with him. She told police he was armed with a gun and wearing body armor.

He also allegedly yelled at officers that he would “shoot through the door,” according to police reports.

SWAT team members arrested Carrillo at 2 a.m. Saturday, more than nine hours after Silva spoke with her daughter.

As they were taking him into custody, Carrillo allegedly put his hand on a Benton County deputy’s rifle. Investigators believe he was trying to take it away.

Investigators said Carrillo appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he was arrested.

He was booked into the Franklin County jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.