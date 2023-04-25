Pasco man arrested in connection to slaying in Holiday, deputies say

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested one person in connection to a killing in Holiday that was reported last week, the agency said in a Monday news release.

Oscar Adrian Solis, 30, was detained by deputies Friday before later being arrested, according to the release. He faces a homicide charge.

According to Pasco County Jail records, Solis was arrested just after 9 p.m. Friday on charges of failing to register as a convicted felon and a parole violation. The arrest affidavit for the failure to register charge requests a “high bond,” stating that Solis “is a suspect in an active homicide investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Office has not provided identifying information about the person who died or released information about how the person died.

Last week, the agency said deputies arrived just after noon Friday at a scene in the 3400 block of Moog Road in Holiday to investigate a report about a dead body.

Neighbors tell the Tampa Bay Times that the road near the scene has been closed since Friday. They say there was significant police presence there throughout the weekend, and dive teams have been investigating at nearby ponds.

Solis remained in jail Monday evening, according to jail records.

