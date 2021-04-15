Pasco man caught with computer files showing child sexual abuse, FDLE says

A Pasco County man faces 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material after officers discovered numerous files linked to his computer, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Michael Friedt, 61, of Spring Hill, was arrested after FDLE agents discovered his IP address was connected to possessing and sharing files containing child sexual abuse material, according to a news release. On Wednesday, FDLE agents and Florida Highway Patrol troopers searched Friedt’s residence and found more than 100 files of child sexual abuse material on his devices, the release said.

Friedt was booked into the Pasco County Jail on $85,000 bail. In addition to the 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, he faces one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child, agents said. Additional charges may come upon completion of forensic exams, agents said.