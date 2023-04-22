Pasco man kills neighbor with ATV after argument, police say

When he first tried to hit his neighbor with an all-terrain vehicle after an argument outside their Land O’ Lakes homes Monday night, Dale Slaunwhite missed, according to Pasco deputies, so he turned around and accelerated toward Michael Marano again.

That time, Slaunwhite struck and killed Marano,an arrest report said. Marano’s juvenile daughter witnessed the whole thing, according to authorities.

Deputies say Slaunwhite, 52, and Marano, whose age was not listed in the arrest report, were arguing on the street outside their homes in the 7400 block of St. Lukes Road in Land O’ Lakes. It’s unclear what the argument was over based on the report, but the dispute escalated and became physical.

Slaunwhite’s mother attempted to get her son to go back into the house, deputies said, but instead, Slaunwhite got on his ATV and drove toward Marano.

When Slaunwhite accelerated during his second attempt to hit Marano, he drove onto his neighbor’s property. According to the report, after Slaunwhite killed Marano, he crashed into a fence and a large tree on Marano’s property.

Witnesses said Slaunwhite clearly was trying to hit Marano with the ATV, the document says.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say Slaunwhite showed signs of intoxication. He told deputies he had three vodka and Sprite cocktails before hitting his neighbor with the ATV that evening, the report says.

Slaunwhite denied he struck Marano on purpose when he was questioned by deputies Monday, according to arrest reports.

Slaunwhite was arrested Tuesday morning and faces a charge of murder. He is being held in a Pasco County jail without bond, according to jail records.

No court dates are listed as of Friday afternoon in Slaunwhite’s case file.