Pasco man said he was ‘God,’ ‘angel of death’ before shooting 3 people, dog, deputies say

A Brooksville man called himself “God” and “the angel of death” before a shooting that killed one man and one dog as well as injured a 15-year-old boy and another man last week, recently filed court documents show.

According to the search warrant, Steven Laporta, 36, of Brooksville, went to the home of a 45-year-old man — referred to in the warrant as D.R. — at 17528 Bathurst Ave. in Spring Hill on Wednesday, where the two used “illegal narcotics.” Laporta injected methamphetamine and smoked marijuana, the affidavit states. After taking the drugs, deputies say Laporta called himself “God” and the “angel of death.”

Laporta then pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and shot D.R.’s dog twice “for no reason,” according to the arrest report. D.R.’s 71-year-old father — referred to in a search warrant as J.R. — was present and, after Laporta killed the dog, he angrily told Laporta to leave the house.

Laporta did, briefly, but then he returned to the home, opened the front door and shot D.R. in the face, according to the affidavit. D.R. told deputies he “faked being dead to avoid being shot again.”

After shooting D.R., court documents say Laporta went into the living room and argued with J.R. before shooting him multiple times. According to the affidavit, D.R. told deputies he next heard gunshots from the area of his 15-year-old nephew’s bedroom, who is referred to in the warrant as C.F. Following the shootings, Laporta left the house.

About 15 minutes after Laporta left, D.R. got up and called 911 just before midnight, a search warrant states. When deputies arrived at the scene, D.R. identified Laporta as the shooter.

Authorities declared J.R. dead at 12:05 a.m. Thursday. Court documents say he had been shot in the chest, abdomen and head.

Deputies said the boy has a gunshot wound near his right eyebrow. As of Tuesday, Pasco Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Britney Morris said he is still in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital. The affidavit stated he had “a poor prognosis.”

Deputies found Laporta around 12:31 a.m. at 17702 Medley Ave. — about one mile south of the shooting. He was detained there, the affidavit states.

After being taken into custody, Laporta told deputies, “I own everything,” and “I’m God, you’ll find it at the house,” according to the arrest report.

Laporta was arrested Friday and faces charges of murder, attempted murder, cruelty to animals, possession of a weapon by a conviction felon and “maliciously” shooting a gun inside the home, according to the court filing.

Laporta has multiple previous convictions on drug-related charges, according to Pasco County court records.

He is currently being held in Pasco County Jail without bail, jail records show.

According to court records, a public defender representing Laporta filed a not-guilty plea to the charges on their client’s behalf Tuesday.